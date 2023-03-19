Man Shot, Killed in Waterbury: Police

A man is dead after police said he had been shot and later died Sunday in Waterbury

It happened around 8:45 at night in the area of 300 Hill Street.

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time. No arrests have been made as of yet in connection with this deadly shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterbury Police detectives at 203-574-6941.