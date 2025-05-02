Man shot multiple times in Hartford: police

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Hartford Thursday night.

Police said they were called to Sisson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the man is conscious and alert. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.