Hartford

Man shot multiple times in Hartford: police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Hartford Thursday night.

Police said they were called to Sisson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Responding officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the man is conscious and alert. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us