Hartford

Man Shot Multiple Times in Hartford

missile_arthouse_1200x675_887069763668.jpg

A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot multiple times in Hartford early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Allyn Street around 1:10 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire in the area.

Shortly after, police said a man in his 40s arrived at an area hospital for treatment of two non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Local

Griswold 30 mins ago

Grandmother Arrested in Connection to 6-Week-Old's Death in Griswold

first alert weather 1 hour ago

Sunny and Milder Thanksgiving, Rain to Start Tomorrow

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us