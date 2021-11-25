Man Shot Multiple Times in Hartford

A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot multiple times in Hartford early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Allyn Street around 1:10 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire in the area.

Shortly after, police said a man in his 40s arrived at an area hospital for treatment of two non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.