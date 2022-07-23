Hartford

Man Shot Multiple Times in Hartford

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot multiple times in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Main Street around 9 a.m. after getting a call from a citizen about a person shot outside of a building.

When police arrived, they said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of the building.

The man was transported to the hospital where investigators said he is in stable condition. His injury is considered non-life threatening at this time.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

