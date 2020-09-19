Man Shot Multiple Times in New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in New Haven on Saturday.

Officers were called to a report of gunfire on West Rock Avenue between Whalley Avenue and Yale Avenue in the Westville neighborhood around 5 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old man outside of his home on West Rock Avenue. Authorities said the man had been shot twice.

He was transported to the hospital, where police said he remains in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe the man was shot after he left the back of his home to check on his car alarm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.