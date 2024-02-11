west haven

Man shot multiple times in West Haven

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in West Haven on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Anderson Avenue and Blohm Street around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of gunshots.

Several people made 911 calls and reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

In the area, officers found spent shell casings and blood that police said indicated there was a victim or victim nearby.

A larger amount of blood was found leading to the back of a nearby home and police made contact with the residents.

Inside, police said they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Zwickler and Officer Abate at (203) 937-3900.

