Hartford

Man shot on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man is recovering after a shooting on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford over the weekend.

Officers responded to Evergreen Avenue at Fales Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The man was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

