Man shot on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford

A man is recovering after a shooting on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford over the weekend.

Officers responded to Evergreen Avenue at Fales Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The man was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.