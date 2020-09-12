Man Shot Twice in the Arm in New London

Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the arm in New London on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the H&T Mini Mart on Ocean Avenue around 4 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

While police were at the scene on Ocean Avenue, investigators said a male gunshot wound victim arrived at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for medical care.

According to authorities, the man appeared to have sustained two gunshot wounds to his upper arm. Police said the gunshot wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact New London Police at (860) 447-1481.

Anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.