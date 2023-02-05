Man Shot While at Bus Stop in New Haven

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while at a bus stop in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Munson Street after getting a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. A resident had reported that a person was on a trampoline in a back yard and had been shot.

According to police, a 33-year-old New Haven resident told officers that he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots. He then realized he had been shot and started running.

The man heard more gunshots as he ran into a backyard and onto a trampoline, authorities added.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle. His wound is described as being non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.