Man Shot While at Home in New Haven: Police

Police are investigating after a man was shot while at his home in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers said a 22-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital around 9 p.m. after getting shot.

According to police, the man had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his thigh.

The man told police he was shot outside his home on Eddy Street near Thorn Street in the Hill neighborhood, investigators said.

Detectives responded to the man's home and found a crime scene inside of the home, police said.

The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Dept. at (203) 946-6304.

