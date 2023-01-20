Man Shot While Cars Speed in Downtown New Haven

A man was shot while speeding next to another car in New Haven Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a hospital in town after a person with a gunshot wound showed up. A 20-year-old resident was shot while two cars drove next to each other speeding.

Authorities found evidence of gunfire on both Whitney Avenue and Highland Street. Detectives learned that the shooting happened in Hamden.

An NBC Connecticut crew saw a few crime scenes in the area. A damaged car with bullet holes and part of its fender broken off could be seen on Dixwell Avenue.

Mather Street was shut down for a period of time after a bullet casing could be seen marked with evidence tape.

It's unclear whether or not these incidents are connected. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.