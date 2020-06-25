new haven

Man Shot While Driving in New Haven; Police Investigating

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

New Haven Police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was shot in the legs and drove himself to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the man was shot as he drove in the area of Whalley Avenue and Winthrop Avenue.

Detectives say they found what appeared to be bullet holes in the driver’s side of the victim’s car.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 45 mins ago

Governor to Give Update on Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Profits

Windsor Locks 2 hours ago

Teen Dead After Shooting in Windsor Locks Park

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.  

"It is unknown if Wednesday’s shooting incident is related to Tuesday’s shooting which injured two men on Winthrop Avenue at Chapel Street," said investigators.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

This article tagged under:

new haven
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us