Man Shot While Driving in New Haven; Police Investigating

New Haven Police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was shot in the legs and drove himself to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the man was shot as he drove in the area of Whalley Avenue and Winthrop Avenue.

Detectives say they found what appeared to be bullet holes in the driver’s side of the victim’s car.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

"It is unknown if Wednesday’s shooting incident is related to Tuesday’s shooting which injured two men on Winthrop Avenue at Chapel Street," said investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.