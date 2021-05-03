Hamden

Man Shot While Playing Basketball at Park in Hamden

Police said Villano Park was full of people and they started running "in fear for their lives."

Hamden Police
NBC Connecticut

A man was shot while he was playing basketball at Villano Park in Hamden on Saturday night and people who were in the park started running "in fear for their lives," according to police.

Police officers responded to the park at 260 Mill Rock Road at 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a report of a gunshot and they learned that a 21-year-old New Haven man had been shot.

The victim had heard a gunshot while he was playing basketball, then started bleeding from his head, police said.

When the gunshot was fired, Villano Park was “filled with people playing and onlookers” and it “emptied out, with people running and fleeing in fear for their lives,” according to police.

A friend drove the shooting victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital and police said his injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jomo Crawford at (203) 230-4048.

