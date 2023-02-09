Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven

A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police.

The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said.

Officers learned of the shooting at 11:06 p.m. when they were notified that a man who had been shot went to the St. Raphael’s campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment and medical staff told police the man had been shot twice in the leg.

His wounds are considered not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).