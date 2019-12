New London police are investigating after a man was shot and a woman was injured during an incident at an apartment on Truman Street Monday.

Police said they were called to the home around 5:19 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound and a female assault victim. Both were taken to the hospital.

The victims' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators said it does not appear to be a random attack.

More details were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.