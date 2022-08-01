A Willington man is accused of selling a home in Newtown without the actual owner’s knowledge or permission and has been arrested.

Newtown police said they started investigating when the legitimate homeowner found that his residence had been sold. They said paperwork for the sale had been filed with the town without the actual owner authorizing it or even knowing about it.

During the lengthy investigation, police conducted several interviews, executed several warrants, reviewed many financial documents and made an arrest, police said.

The suspect, Edwin Robert Lewis, of Willington, has been charged with money laundering in the second degree, identity theft in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, criminal impersonation and forgery in the second degree.

Lewis was released after posting a $150,000 bond and he is due in Danbury Superior Court on Aug. 11.