Man Sold Stolen Pickup He Took During Test Drive from East Haven Dealership: Police

East Haven police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing a pickup while taking it for a test drive from CarMax, then selling it to another person.

Officers responded to CarMax at 121 West Frontage Road in East Haven on Dec. 10 to investigate the theft of a pickup and learned that a 21-year-old Norwalk man had taken a 2019 GMC Sierra for a test drive and didn’t bring it back, police said.

The man had used a fake ID and other fraudulent documents to test drive the truck, according to police.

In January, police found the stolen vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace and determined that a man in Boston, Massachusetts had purchased it for $25,000 only to find out while he was trying to register it that it was stolen.

Police said they shared images of the suspect and received tips identifying the Norwalk man.

Stamford police took him into custody on Tuesday, brought him to the East Haven Police Department, and he was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and criminal impersonation.

He was released on a $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12 in New Haven.