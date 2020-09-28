Boston

Man Sought After Attempted Rape of Woman at Boston Public Garden

Police are searching for a man after a woman was assaulted Monday morning in Downtown Boston

Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman and threatened to rape her Monday morning in Downtown Boston.

The victim was walking at Boston Public Garden when a man approached her, putting his hand over her mouth and trying to remove her clothes while making sexually explicit threats, according to police in Boston.

Authorities are searching for a man who attacked a woman Monday morning in Downtown Boston.

The woman broke free from the man's grasp and got away, authorities said.

Police were notified of the attack around 6 a.m. Monday.

The attacker is described as a man in his 20s or 30s who has a slim to medium build and short, black dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400.

