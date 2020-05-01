Man Spits at Milford Police, Says He Has COVID-19: Police

A Milford man is accused of spitting at police who responded to handle a dispute between roommates, then telling them he had COVID-19, according to police.

Officers responded to Meadowside Road in Milford on Thursday after getting reports of a breach of peace between roommates and 27-year-old Stephen McCarthy, of Milford, spit toward officers, threatened the officers and their families and said he had COVID-19, police said.

McCarthy is also accused of resisting police when they tried to place him in handcuffs.

McCarthy was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, criminal attempted assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer and threatening in the second degree.

Bond was set at $10,000.

McCarthy is due in court on June 15.