Milford

Man Spits at Milford Police, Says He Has COVID-19: Police

Stephen McCarthy booking photo
Milford Police

A Milford man is accused of spitting at police who responded to handle a dispute between roommates, then telling them he had COVID-19, according to police.

Officers responded to Meadowside Road in Milford on Thursday after getting reports of a breach of peace between roommates and 27-year-old Stephen McCarthy, of Milford, spit toward officers, threatened the officers and their families and said he had COVID-19, police said.

McCarthy is also accused of resisting police when they tried to place him in handcuffs.

Local

Middletown 29 mins ago

Tractor-Trailer and Bicycle Involved in Crash in Middletown

hartford healthcare 3 hours ago

ICU Nurse Says Medical Staff Are Treating Patients Like Family

McCarthy was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, criminal attempted assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer and threatening in the second degree.

Bond was set at $10,000.

McCarthy is due in court on June 15.  

This article tagged under:

Milford
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us