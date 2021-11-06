Hartford

Man Stabbed After Argument at House Party in Hartford: PD

A man was stabbed after an argument at a house party in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Edgewood Street around 5:45 a.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s suffering from several stab wounds.

The man, who was alert and conscious at the scene, was transported to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

According to investigators, it was determined that the stabbing happened after an argument at an after hours party at a private home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

