Man stabbed by girlfriend before crashing car in Plainville: police

A man is recovering after being stabbed by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute before getting into a car crash in Plainville, according to police.

The police department said they were called to Woodfood Avenue at approximately 8:05 p.m. Wednesday for a reported car crash. A man driving the car was found barely conscious with what appeared to be a stab wound to his arm, according to authorities.

Police said the man lost a lot of blood from the stab wound, and sustained a head injury during the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent immediate surgery. Officers say the man is now in stable condition.

Investigators arrested his apparent girlfriend, who he lived with, as a result of the incident. Detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at the home where the assault happened, and recovered the weapon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The woman faces charges including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The incident is isolated and police said there is no danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation.