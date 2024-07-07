Person stabbed during altercation in Berlin

A man was arrested in Berlin Saturday in connection with a stabbing that left a person seriously hurt.

Berlin Police say it happened around 10 in the morning during an altercation between at least two people on Sage Road.

The person had been stabbed in the face and neck area and is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, 39-year-old Keith Benoit, remained on scene when police arrived on Sage Road.

He was charged with assault and is being held on a $150,000 bond. Benoit is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, July 8 in New Britain Superior Court.

State Police Major Crimes is assisting with the investigation.