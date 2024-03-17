Man stabbed during argument at New Haven apartment

Correction (March 17, 2024 1:45 p.m. ET): This story has been updated following a correction on the suspect's name from police.

A man was stabbed during an argument at an apartment in New Haven early Sunday morning and one person has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of someone who had been stabbed and was inside of a vehicle in front of the New Haven Police Department headquarters on Union Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

Police said they found a man there with a stab injury to his upper chest and shoulder area. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to police, a the man's girlfriend and her vehicle stayed at the police headquarters while a crime scene was established. The woman reported that the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Tommie Roberts, of New Haven, was known to both her and the man who was stabbed. She said the initial incident happened on Maltby Street.

On Maltby Street, police found blood on the sidewalk, in the stairwell and inside of an apartment. Investigators said the woman told police that there was argument and Roberts stabbed her boyfriend in the shoulder. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

While the man who was stabbed was being treated at the hospital, authorities said Roberts entered the front visitor's lobby in the Yale emergency department and admitted to the stabbing. Roberts was detained there and taken into custody.

Roberts is facing charges including with breach of peace, assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and reckless endangerment.