Man stabbed during domestic dispute in East Hartford, then arrested

A man was stabbed during a domestic dispute in East Hartford Saturday and then arrested, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on Bell Court around 6 a.m. for the report of a domestic dispute.

When the arrived, they found a man had been stabbed in the chest with a small knife. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

The man who was stabbed was the aggressor in the domestic incident and was charged with domestic violence-related charges and risk of injury to a minor, according to police.

