Man stabbed during fight in Middletown

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest in Middletown Thursday night.

Officers responded to Stoneycrest Drive just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate and found a victim had been stabbed during a fight. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening. 

The suspect had fled and a police officer who was responding to the scene saw a 2010 Mercury Mariner speeding away from the area and stopped the driver.

Police said the officer stopped suspect, a 34-year-old Hartford man, after he failed to obey the traffic control signal on Stoneycrest Drive at Newfield Street and the man later admitted to assaulting the victim.

Police found a knife and brass knuckles in his vehicle and the license plate was also found to be from another vehicle, police said.

The suspect was charged with assault in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, misuse of marker plates and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

He was held on a $750,000 surety bond and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

