Bridgeport

Man stabbed in back in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are looking for the people who stabbed a man in the back in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

Police said a man called them at 1:15 a.m. and said two people stabbed his brother-in-law in the back in the 100 block of Pequonnock Street.  

The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

The assailants were described as two younger males.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us