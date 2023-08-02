Man stabbed in back in Bridgeport

Police are looking for the people who stabbed a man in the back in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

Police said a man called them at 1:15 a.m. and said two people stabbed his brother-in-law in the back in the 100 block of Pequonnock Street.

The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

The assailants were described as two younger males.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.