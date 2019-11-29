Man Stabbed in New Britain

New Britain police are investigating after a man was stabbed on West Street Friday.

Police said the 27-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an incident at 53 West St. around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the stabbing is part of an ongoing dispute and that everyone involved is known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Butkiewicz at 860 826-3131 or the NBPD tip line at (860) 826-3199.