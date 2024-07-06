Man stabbed in the back in New Haven

A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the back in New Haven on Friday.

Officers were called to Shelton Avenue and Read Street around 12:12 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Once in the area, police said they found a 38-year-old New Haven man with a stab wound to his back.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The man who was stabbed reportedly told investigators that the stabbing happened after an argument with another man.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone that has information that could help investigators should call 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.