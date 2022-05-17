Man Stabbed in the Eye During Fight in Manchester: PD

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in the eye during a fight in Manchester on Monday night.

Officers were called to Thompson Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they said they found a 33-year-old man in the parking lot outside of the building suffering from a stab wound to his eye. He was bleeding heavily, they added.

The officers provided medical attention while gathering information about what led up to his injury. The man was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for what police said were serious injuries. He is currently in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities said a witness reported seeing the man and 20-year-old Earl Hairston, of Manchester, fighting in the parking lot. After the incident, Hairston fled on Thompson Road.

Hairston was quickly found and was taken into custody without incident. He is being charged with assault and breach of peace and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Hairston will appear in court on Tuesday if he remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police at (860) 645-5500.