Man Stabbed Mother's Boyfriend in Argument Over Beer: Hartford Police

Hartford police arrested a man Thursday wanted in connection with a serious stabbing during an argument over beer, police said.

The incident happened on August 12 at George's Tire on Hillside Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 68-year-old victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds to his head and neck.

Investigators determined the incident involved 39-year-old Shawn Boulier, of Somers.

According to police, Boulier stabbed his mother's boyfriend during an argument over three beers.

Boulier was arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and first-degree assault.

He is being held on $850,000 bond.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries, police said.

