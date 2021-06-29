Man Stabbed Multiple Times in New Haven

A man is recovering after getting stabbed multiple times in New Haven on Monday night.

Officers received a 911 call about a person stabbed on Center Street, between Church and Orange streets, around 10:10 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 32-year-old New Haven man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Any witnesses that have not yet spoken with the police are asked to contact New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.