Hamden

Man Stabbed Relative in Hamden Home: Police

hamden police generic 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Police say a Hamden man stabbed a relative in a home on Weybosset Street on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the home around 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found the victim in a bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds. She suffered injuries to her neck, stomach, arms, and legs, according to police. She was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and underwent emergency surgery, police said.

Officers determined 25-year-old Robert Hannan was involved in a verbal dispute with the victim and stabbed her, according to police.

Local

Manchester 1 hour ago

Crash Brings Down Multiple Utility Poles on Main St. in Manchester

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

6 States Removed, Puerto Rico Added to CT's COVID-19 Hot Spot Travel Advisory

Hannan was arrested and charged with first-degree assault of an elderly person and disorderly conduct.

He was held on $250,000 bond and was scheduled to be in court on Monday.

This article tagged under:

HamdenHamden Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us