Man Stabbed Relative in Hamden Home: Police

Police say a Hamden man stabbed a relative in a home on Weybosset Street on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the home around 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found the victim in a bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds. She suffered injuries to her neck, stomach, arms, and legs, according to police. She was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and underwent emergency surgery, police said.

Officers determined 25-year-old Robert Hannan was involved in a verbal dispute with the victim and stabbed her, according to police.

Hannan was arrested and charged with first-degree assault of an elderly person and disorderly conduct.

He was held on $250,000 bond and was scheduled to be in court on Monday.