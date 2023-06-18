Man stabbed while attempting to break up fight at Elicit Brewing in Manchester

A man was stabbed while attempting to break up a fight at Elicit Brewing in Manchester early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Elicit Brewing on Adams Street around 2 a.m. after getting a report of a fight that had happened outside of the business and one man was stabbed.

When police arrived, they said they found a 31-year-old man from Ellington with a serious cut to his left arm. He had been taken inside by staff who were helping to control the bleeding. He was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his arm and underwent surgery.

According to witnesses, the man from Ellington had been attempting to intervene in a fight between an Uber driver and two other men in the parking lot. After the fight, the Uber driver fled the area in a vehicle.

Staff members at Elicit Brewing pointed out the two men who were involved in the initial fight in the parking lot. The men were identified by police as 26-year-old Yishay Brooks, of Windsor, and 26-year-old Malik Simmons, of Vernon.

As officers approached the area, police said Brooks entered the driver's side door of a vehicle and started it. Authorities said Brooks ignored orders to turn the vehicle off and then began to fight with officers as they removed him from the vehicle. He was tased during the struggle and was eventually detained.

Simmons was ordered to the ground and complied.

Investigators said both Brooks and Simmons admitted to being involved in a fight with the Uber driver, but denied having knives or being involved in the stabbing of the man from Ellington. Police are still working to identify the person responsible for the stabbing.

Brooks and Simmons are each facing charges including breach of peace and interfering with police. Both are being held on a $25,000 bond and are due in court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jeremy Curtis at (860) 643-3302.