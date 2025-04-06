New Haven

Man stabbed while trying to break up fight in the street in New Haven: police

NBC Connecticut

A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight in the street in New Haven over the weekend, according to police.

Officers in the nightlife area of downtown were alerted to a stabbing on Temple Street on Saturday around 1 a.m.

Police said a 27-year-old man reported that he had been stabbed in the abdomen while trying to break up a fight on the street.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

New Haven
