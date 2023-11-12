new haven

Man stabbed while walking out of New Haven nightclub

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed while walking out of a nightclub in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers received a report of a stabbing on Crown Street on Saturday around 12:45 a.m. Once in the area, police found a man with a stab wound to his arm.

According to police, the man said he didn't know who stabbed him and could not definitely say where it happened. Then he realized he was stabbed while walking out of a local nightclub.

It reportedly happened when there was a large rush of people exiting the nightclub.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening with stab wounds to his arm and torso. He is in stable condition.

Investigators canvassed the area for potential witnesses and surveillance footage. A crime scene was also found.

The incident remains under investigation.

