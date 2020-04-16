north haven

Man Stabs Passenger After Driver Stopped to Ask if He Needed Help: Police

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

North Haven police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a driver who stopped to ask if he needed help Thursday.

Police said the driver saw the man walking in the road near the Rite Aid on Quinnipiac Avenue around 5:35 p.m. When the driver stopped, the man stabbed the front passenger in the car in the chest multiple times, then ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a thin build. He was wearing red pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.

This article tagged under:

north havenstabbing
