Man stabs woman to death before killing himself in Danbury: police

A man stabbed a woman to death before stabbing and killing himself in the middle of a road in Danbury Friday afternoon, according to police.

A Danbury officer on patrol in the area of High Ridge Road just after 12 p.m. heard people yelling. As the officer pulled onto the street, he saw a man standing over a woman in the road, police said.

As the officer got out of his vehicle, the man turned towards him while holding a survial-type knife. Police say the man began to stab himself in the chest and collapsed to the ground.

The woman had also been stabbed several times, police said.

Both were rushed to the hospital where they later died.

Police said the man and woman were in a relationship and lived together in a home on High Ridge Road.

Police have not released the identities of either the man or the woman.