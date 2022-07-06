Man Steals Wallet From Car of Person Pumping Gas in Hamden

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a wallet from someone's car while they were pumping gas in Hamden.

Officials said the theft happened at All Town Fresh on Dixwell Avenue on July 1 at about 9:30 a.m.

A man dressed in dark-colored clothing and a dark hoodie over his head and face allegedly opened a person's car door and took their wallet. He then slowly backed away and got into his vehicle, driving away in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said the man was driving a silver SUV and pulled up along the other side of the victim's car.

Authorities provided the following tips when for people pumping gas:

Always remove your keys and lock the doors.

Keep valuables out of plain view in your car.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

