Man stole running vehicle from West Haven driveway, assaulted owner: police

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing a running vehicle from a driveway in West Haven over the weekend and assaulting the vehicle's owner.

Someone called 911 around 11 p.m. on Saturday to report two men actively fighting in the middle of Lawncrest Road Ext. The caller reported a gun being involved in the fight.

Investigators said someone was warming up their vehicle in their driveway when a man later identified as Miguel Roman, 21, got in the car and drove away. The vehicle's owner said he then ran after the vehicle as he saw it turn onto the dead end of Lawncrest Road Ext.

On Lawncrest Road Ext., there was a physical fight between the vehicle's owner and Roman. Authorities said Roman hit the vehicle's owner in the face with a pistol and then ran away. The vehicle's owner was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a large cut on his face.

Investigators began searching the area and conducted a K-9 track. While tracking, police said they found a BB gun, a ski mask and other items of evidence. A short distance away, authorities said Roman was found. He immediately surrendered to officers after seeing the police K-9.

Roman is facing charges including robbery, assault with a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, criminal trover and criminal mischief. He was held on a $150,000 bond.