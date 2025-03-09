New Haven

Man street racing in New Haven arrested: police

NBC Connecticut

A man who was street racing in New Haven early Sunday morning has been arrested, according to police.

Officers patrolling East Street and Water Street reportedly saw about 50 vehicle blocking the intersection around 12:15 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said the vehicles were spectating, spinning their tires in place and were generally driving recklessly.

Investigators said multiple vehicles exited the Sports Haven parking lot in multiple directions. One of the vehicles, described by police as a red Honda Accord, attempted to flee from officers by jumping the curb, but became stuck and damaged the vehicle.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old man from New Haven. He was charged with being a racing participant and was issued a misdemeanor summons.

It's unclear if additional arrests are expected.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us