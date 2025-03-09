Man street racing in New Haven arrested: police

A man who was street racing in New Haven early Sunday morning has been arrested, according to police.

Officers patrolling East Street and Water Street reportedly saw about 50 vehicle blocking the intersection around 12:15 p.m.

Police said the vehicles were spectating, spinning their tires in place and were generally driving recklessly.

Investigators said multiple vehicles exited the Sports Haven parking lot in multiple directions. One of the vehicles, described by police as a red Honda Accord, attempted to flee from officers by jumping the curb, but became stuck and damaged the vehicle.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old man from New Haven. He was charged with being a racing participant and was issued a misdemeanor summons.

It's unclear if additional arrests are expected.