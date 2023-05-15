Man Struck by Bullet While Sitting in His New Haven Home: PD

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a bullet while he was sitting inside of his home in New Haven on Sunday night.

Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter to 36 gunshots on Level Street around 10:15 p.m. Shortly after the alert, police were called to Lodge Street on the report of a person shot.

The man was immediately transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance. According to the hospital, the man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators believe the man was sitting in the kitchen of his home when a bullet traveled through a window and hit him.

The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.