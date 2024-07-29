Man struck by driver in Harwinton has died: police

A 24-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Harwinton on Sunday morning, according to state police. The driver of the vehicle that hit him was also injured, according to state police.

They said Kevin Christopher Gangell, of Harwinton, was on the shoulder of Clearview Avenue when he was struck around 11:53 a.m.

The driver veered off the road and into the shoulder, where he hit Gangell, then struck a rock embankment, according to state police.

Gangell was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he died, state police said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Waterbury Hospital.

State police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Western District Major Crimes at 860-626-7900.