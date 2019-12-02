Man Struck By Vehicle in Hartford Saturday Has Died: Police

A man who was hit by a vehicle in Hartford on Saturday evening has died, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Franklin Avenue and Bushnell Street around 4:14 p.m. after receiving reports that an injured person was lying on Franklin Avenue and they discovered that the victim, a 66-year-old man, had been struck by a vehicle, police said.

The man, Daniel DeJoseph, of Hartford, was transported to Hartford Hospital and died just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 GMC pickup was going north on Franklin Avenue when it struck DeJoseph, who was walking westbound across Franklin Avenue. The 47-year-old man who was driving remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Investigation is ongoing.