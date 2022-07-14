Man Struck in Bristol Early Thursday Morning Has Died: Police

A 36-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Bristol early Thursday morning.

Police responded to Middle Street, near the Southington town line, at 12:07 a.m. and found the man injured and lying on the ground.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The initial investigation showed a 23-year-old woman was driving north on Middle Street and hit the man when he was in the road, according to a news release from police.

Police have not released the name of the man who died or the driver because they are notifying the families about the crash.

Middle Street, or State Route 229, was shut down for several hours.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Bristol Police Officer Kosiba at 860 584-3035 with any information.