Man Suffered Gunshot Wound to Foot at Hamden Social Club

A man from Hamden was brought to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the foot early Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 1:00 a.m. Hamden Police observed several vehicles leaving the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge, located at 940 Dixwell Avenue at a high speed.

Responding officers located a crime scene in the parking lot where they recovered ballistic evidence along with a stolen handgun.

A 34-year-old man from Hamden was taken to the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police have not released more information on how the man was shot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4037.