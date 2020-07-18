Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Down Embankment in Vernon: PD

A man has serious, life-threatening injuries after crashing down an embankment in Vernon on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers said the crash happened on Lake Street near the Bolton town line just before 8 a.m.

Authorities said a man was driving a car when he crashed and went down an embankment near the reservoir. The man was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in the crash, police added.

The reconstruction team is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.