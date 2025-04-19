Man suffers severe injuries in Torrington motorcycle crash

A man suffered severe injuries in a motorcycle crash in Torrington on Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Main Street and City Hall Avenue around 11 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

Once in the area, police said they found the motorcyclist, identified as a 30-year-old man from Torrington, suffering from severe injuries to both of his legs.

Police applied tourniquets to both of the man's legs to control the heavy bleeding before the man was airlifted to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. His condition is described as stable.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash reportedly failed to stop at a red flashing light and hit the motorcycle. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.