Man Suffers Significant Injuries in Enfield Assault: PD

A man has significant injuries after what police believe was an assault in Enfield early Monday morning.

Officers received a call about disorderly conduct at a home on Elm Street around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, they thought the incident involved self-harm at first, but now believe it was an assault.

Authorities described the assault as one of a "cutting nature." No other details were released.

A man was transported to the hospital to be treated for what police said were significant injuries that included serious lacerations. He had surgery and is expected to be okay, officers added.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no threat to the public.

