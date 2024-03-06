Bristol

Man undergoes surgery after reported shooting in Bristol

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in Bristol on Wednesday night, police said.

The police department said they were called to the area of East Road and Union Street at 6:45 p.m.

A man appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in surgery. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for help finding a Red Infiniti G37 with license plate BK77317 due to its involvement in this incident.

Anyone who sees this car is asked to call police. Officers say you shouldn't approach the vehicle or its occupants.

The incident appears to be a targeted act of violence, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-584-3000.

