Man Suspected in $80,000 Theft from New Canaan Home Arrested

Police have arrested a Massachusetts man who is accused of stealing $80,000 worth of items from a New Canaan home on the Fourth of July in 2017 and selling the items on eBay and at a pawn shop.

Police said they responded to a home on Wakeman Road in New Canaan at 11:30 p.m. on July 4, 2017 to investigate a burglary that had happened earlier in the evening.

Nine months later, on April 3, 2018, police learned that several items taken during the burglary were advertised on eBay and were being sold from a pawn shop in Fall River, Massachusetts, police said.

Investigators went to the pawn shop and identified 32-year-old Joshua Schneider as the person suspected of selling the items to the store.

A warrant was issued, charging Schneider with first-degree burglary and first-degree larceny and police determined that he was incarcerated in Massachusetts, police said.

New Canaan police traveled to Massachusetts on Wednesday to take Schneider into custody. Bond for each charge was set at $50,000.